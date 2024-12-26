AZAL aircraft was damaged by a ‘Pantsir-S1’ missile. We are waiting for confessions and apologies

Holes on the fuselage of the crashed AZAL aircraft are similar to the consequences of an impact by a ‘Pantsir-S1’ missile - this is the conclusion reached by most foreign and Russian military experts.

‘OSINT’ (Open source intelligence) analysts note that such damage is impossible in a collision with birds or in a crash. When colliding with a flock of birds, there are dents, while here one can see shrapnel holes.

Military expert Yan Matveyev rules out that the crash video shows the consequences of an oxygen cylinder explosion, as 'Rosaviatsia' claims.

The presence of numerous damages on the hull of the aircraft - from the tail section to its middle - is evidence of impact with striking elements.

This is possible when a missile from the Pantsir-S1 complex hits the aircraft, the expert added.

The fact that the plane was not shot down is explained by the fact that it was at a sufficiently high altitude, and the missile's power may not have been enough to immediately disable the aircraft.

Before crashing in Aktau, the plane tried to land in Grozny, where there was a drone attack at the time. As Khamzat Kadyrov, Ramzan Kadyrov's nephew and secretary of the Security Council, wrote on Instagram, all targets were shot down.

But most eloquent are the words of the surviving passengers themselves, who said they heard two explosions and felt the impact on the plane's hull. Moreover, the striking elements penetrated the hull and even injured some passengers.

Can we expect Ramzan Kadyrov and the Russian leadership to admit their guilt, apologise and pay compensation, as official Baku did when a Russian helicopter was shot down on the border of Nakhchivan and Armenia on 8 November 2020?

Why the aircraft was not received in Makhachkala or Vladikavkaz in Grozny was explained by bad weather. This is evidenced by the transcript of the pilot's negotiations with the dispatchers in Grozny.

The 'VChK-OGPU' telegram channel publishes these negotiations, where the pilot on the approach to Grozny said: ‘My aeroplane is losing control.’

The crew was unable to land in Grozny several times, and then the GPS failed. According to 'Flightradar24', this was done to ‘jam’ drones attacking Chechnya. Electronic interference also disrupted the pilot's conversations with the dispatcher, and the aircraft was actually ‘blinded’.

When the plane decided to fly to Baku, the pilot reported a strong impact. At first he thought that the plane had collided with a flock of birds. Then the plane's controls and hydraulics began to fail.

When the pilot asked to land in Minvody, he was told that there was strong wind and fog, and the same in Makhachkala.

Then the pilot reports loss of control and hydraulic failure. At 8:24 the pilot declares a disaster and immediately after that communication with the dispatcher in Grozny is broken, who transfers the pilot to communication with the dispatcher from Rostov.

The 'VChK-OGPU' calculated the place where the Baku-Grozny airliner was hit. It happened over the Naursky district of Chechnya, where there are several military units, including those with air defence equipment. According to the transcript of the communications between the dispatcher and the crew, the pilot mistook the strong impact on the aircraft for a collision with a flock of birds. It happened about 18 kilometres north of Grozny airport, over the Naursky district at an altitude of 2,400 metres.

According to open sources, the 'Barnaul-T' air defence control system and several units of the 'Pantsir' systems are located in this area.