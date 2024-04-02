French Foreign Minister accuses Azerbaijan of escalation on the border with Armenia

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.

"We touched upon the issue of Armenia's territorial integrity, which is threatened by Azerbaijan today. Azerbaijan's rhetoric is getting out of hands and we see an increasing number of fake news coming from Baku to accuse Armenia of escalating the situation. This is despite the fact that Armenia is unwilling and tries to avoid it.

We also see that Baku's propaganda largely coincides with Russian propaganda against Ukraine.

We agreed to keep it in the centre of attention ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku,"- the French Foreign Minister said.

