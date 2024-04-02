    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • French Foreign Minister accuses Azerbaijan of escalation on the border with Armenia
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

French Foreign Minister accuses Azerbaijan of escalation on the border with Armenia

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French  Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.

"We touched upon the issue of Armenia's territorial integrity, which is threatened by Azerbaijan today. Azerbaijan's rhetoric is getting out of hands and we see an increasing number of fake news coming from Baku to accuse Armenia of escalating the situation. This is despite the fact that Armenia is unwilling and tries to avoid it. 

We also see that Baku's propaganda largely coincides with Russian propaganda against Ukraine.

We agreed to keep it in the centre of attention ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku,"- the French Foreign Minister said.
 

Leave a review

Politics

Türkiyədəki bələdiyyə seçkilərinin nəticələri. Nə dəyişəcək? – Şahin Cəfərli Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line