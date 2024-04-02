A criminal case has been opened against foreigners who painted graffiti in the Baku metro.

Three foreigners who painted graffiti on Baku metro cars were brought to criminal charges.

This is stated in a statement from the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the investigation, strong suspicions were established that Australian citizen R. Han Paul, New Zealand citizen Ismael De Saint Quent and French citizen Clerc Theqo Huqo in the night hours of 30 March illegally entered the Baku Metro depot and deliberately caused damage to state property.

Taking into account the presence of corpus delicti in their actions, a criminal case was opened at the police department under the relevant article of the Criminal Code.

French citizen Hugo was subjected to pre-trial detention for a period of 3 months.

Preventive measures not related to arrest were taken against two other foreigners.

Investigative measures are ongoing.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs distributed photos of painted carriages.

The defendants and their lawyers were not available for comment.