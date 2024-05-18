General Namig Islamzadeh appointed as acting head of Air Force
General Namig Islamzadeh appointed as acting head of Air Force
Major General Namig Islamzadeh has been appointed acting head of the Azerbaijani Air Force.
The post of the Air Force Commander was vacant after the retirement of Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov upon reaching the maximum age limit for military service.
Islamzadeh, 50, is a native of Barda region. He graduated from the Higher Military Aviation School of the Republic of Turkey.
He participated in the second Karabakh war. Awarded the title ‘Hero of the Patriotic War’, awarded other orders and medals, including for the liberation of Fizuli and Khojavand.
In 2021 he was appointed deputy commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force.
