Ministry of Defence reported on demining activities
In May, engineering troops of the Azerbaijani army completely cleared more than 254 hectares from mines in the liberated territories, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on 18 May.
As of today, engineering and sapper units have cleared 37.583 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance.
As a result of this activity, 10.463 units of anti-personnel, 3318 units of anti-tank and 12.814 units of unexploded ordnance were found.
Demining activities in populated areas, crops, roads and infrastructure continue as planned.
