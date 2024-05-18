Interior Ministry calls for vigilance in using bank cards

During the day of 17 May, 22 cases of theft of money from bank cards by cybercrime were recorded in Azerbaijan.

The Interior Ministry reported that about 45,000 manats was stolen from cards of different banks of Azerbaijan during the day.

The IM urged citizens not to provide anyone with bank information except for 16 digits of the bank card.