Interior Ministry calls for vigilance in using bank cards
During the day of 17 May, 22 cases of theft of money from bank cards by cybercrime were recorded in Azerbaijan.
The Interior Ministry reported that about 45,000 manats was stolen from cards of different banks of Azerbaijan during the day.
The IM urged citizens not to provide anyone with bank information except for 16 digits of the bank card.
18 May 2024, 20:25
For years, the receding waters of the Caspian Sea have been a pressing concern for hydrologists and the general public alike. In Azerbaijan, the significant decrease in the sea's surface has become evident through the shallowing of the seabed in Sumgayit and along Baku's marine boulevard. However, recent weather patterns have brought a glimmer of hope.
18 May 2024, 14:00
On Sunday, 19 May, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, moderate south-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10 +13° at night and +16 +20° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reported.
17 May 2024, 17:56
The country's leading telecommunications company granted the opportunity for 10 students to participate in the summer internship program at the company. Azercell participated in ADA University's Employability Week. During the week, students took part in seminars, final assessments, and interviews organized by the mobile operator. As a result, 10 students were selected and granted the opportunity to participate in Azercell's summer internship program. This internship will provide students with practical skills and an introduction to the telecommunications industry.
17 May 2024, 15:31
France has accused Azerbaijan of interfering in the domestic affairs of New Caledonia, a French special administrative-territorial entity in the South Pacific. The allegation was made by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin during an interview with France 2 on May 15. Responding to a question about New Caledonia, Darmanin asserted, “Some leaders of New Caledonia, who are supporters of independence, have made a deal with Azerbaijan, which is undeniable.”
