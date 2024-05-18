Ilham Aliyev's trip to Jabrail region

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev makes a trip to Jabrail region on 18 May.

According to the website of the head of state, the President took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the villages of Mashanly, Beyuk Marjanly, Karhulu and Sarijally, which are being restored.

Recall that the Jabrayil region was occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in August 1993.

The Azerbaijani army liberated the region from the occupants during the 44-day war in autumn 2020.