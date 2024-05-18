Windy weather in Baku, precipitation in regions on Sunday

On Sunday, 19 May, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation, moderate south-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10 +13° at night and +16 +20° during the day, the National Hydrometeorology Service reported.

Precipitation, in some places intense, thunderstorms and hail are expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, snow is possible in mountainous areas. Fog is expected in a number of places, moderate east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8 +13° at night and +17 +22° during the day.

In the mountains it is expected from +1° to +4° at night, +4 +8° in the daytime.