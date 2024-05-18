"Gyzgalasy’ and “Khudaferin” dams and hydroelectric projects on Iran-Azerbaijan border to be inaugurated

According to the Iranian Ministry of Energy, the inauguration ceremony of "Gyzgalasy" and ‘"Khudaferin" dams will be held on Sunday with the participation of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Note that these facilities were built by Iran on the Araz River bordering Azerbaijan during the period when these lands were under Armenian occupation.

At present, water from these dams and electricity from the hydropower plants will be used by both countries.

According to the Iranian sources, 2 billion cubic metres of water from the Khudaferin reservoir will feed the territory of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported that the "Khudaferin" and "Gyzgalasy" dams will have a capacity of 100 MW and 40 MW respectively.

The realisation of this project will allow Azerbaijan to produce 358 million kWh of electricity per year and improve irrigation of 260,000 hectares of arable land.

It should be reminded that in 2016, Azerbaijan approved the Azerbaijan-Iran agreement on the continuation of the construction of the "Khudaferin" and "Gyzgalasy" hydroelectric power stations on the Araz River and the joint use of energy and water resources.

This document is a continuation of the previously ratified agreement, the implementation of which began in 1989, but was suspended due to the occupation of a part of Azerbaijan's territory by Armenia.