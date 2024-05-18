Georgian President vetoes law “on foreign agents”

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the bill “on foreign agents” adopted by parliament. She announced this at a briefing at her residence on May 18.

“This law in its essence, in its spirit, corresponds to Russian legislation, which contradicts our Constitution and all European standards,” she said. According to Zurabishvili, the bill “is not subject to any changes” and “must be repealed.”

The leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Irakli Garibashvili, called threats or blackmail unproductive and declared his readiness for dialogue about the bill. “Within the framework of the right of veto, a solution can be found that will ease the situation and reassure everyone involved.

The Parliament of Georgia adopted the bill “on foreign agents” in the third and final reading on May 14. The Georgian Dream initiative was supported by 84 deputies, 30 were against. The document is aimed at “organizations pursuing the interests of a foreign power.”

We are talking about NGOs, media and public structures that receive more than 20% of funding from foreign donors. According to the law, they are required to register with the National Public Registry Agency, subordinate to the Ministry of Justice of Georgia. In case of failure to comply with the requirements, a fine of 10 thousand to 25 thousand lari (from $3.7 thousand to $9.4 thousand) is provided.