Georgia's Ombudsman Meets with Afghan Sadigov's Wife

Afghan Sadigov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, has been on hunger strike for four days in a Georgian detention facility. He is demanding the suspension of his extradition process at Azerbaijan's request and an end to what he considers unjust criminal prosecution. On September 24, his wife, Sevinc Sadigova, met with Georgia's Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani to inform him about Afghan's hunger strike.

"I requested that his health be monitored and that medical supervision be established. He promised to take action, noting that the hunger strike is a journalist's right," Sadigova stated. She also expressed concerns for her and her children's safety in Georgia. Due to threats, she cannot send her children to school. "The Ombudsman said he would contact government agencies to ensure our safety," she added. Sevinc was accompanied by her lawyer, Rusudan Mchedlishvili.

*Afghan Sadigov began his hunger strike on September 20 after Georgian authorities denied him political asylum. He arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In mid-July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye, being told he could only fly to Azerbaijan.

In August, he was detained under an extradition request from Azerbaijan, where he faces charges of extortion. Sadigov denies the allegations and has been recognized as a political prisoner by human rights organizations during two previous convictions in Azerbaijan.