  • German Ambassador concerned about journalists' repression in Azerbaijan
German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralph Harlemann expressed his concern about repression against journalists in Azerbaijan.

‘To flesh out the Universal Declaration of Human Rights + protect human rights, we need to put cameras+microphones where human rights violations occur.

As the freedom of press is an important indicator of the human rights situation, we remain concerned about violence+reprisals against journalists around the world, including in Azerbaijan,’ he wrote in his social media account X.

