German Ambassador concerned about journalists' repression in Azerbaijan
German Ambassador concerned about journalists' repression in Azerbaijan
German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralph Harlemann expressed his concern about repression against journalists in Azerbaijan.
‘To flesh out the Universal Declaration of Human Rights + protect human rights, we need to put cameras+microphones where human rights violations occur.
As the freedom of press is an important indicator of the human rights situation, we remain concerned about violence+reprisals against journalists around the world, including in Azerbaijan,’ he wrote in his social media account X.
-
-
- Politics
- 10 December 2024 15:19
Politics
-
Human rights activist Rufat Safarov highly appreciated being honoured by the US State Department with an award for his contribution to the human rights protection.
-
- 11 December 2024, 11:26
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has firmly rejected Azerbaijan's demands to amend Armenia’s constitution to renounce territorial claims as a prerequisite for a peace agreement between the two nations. Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia’s constitution contains no territorial claims against Azerbaijan, underscoring that constitutional amendments under Baku’s pressure are not being considered.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Tuesday urged the Azerbaijan government to release human rights champion Rufat Safarov 'immediately' – as well as all the other journalists, rights defenders, political opponents, and others that are unjustly detained, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 10 December 2024, 19:29
Azerbaijan is closely monitoring developments in Syria and, in this context, is conducting consultations with its brotherly partner, Turkey. This was stated in a press release issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the evening of December 10 regarding the latest situation in Syria.
Leave a review