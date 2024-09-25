German MP calls for release of Anar Mammadli
The head of the German delegation to the PACE, Frank Schwabe, has called for the release of Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democratic Education Centre arrested in Azerbaijan
‘Anar Mammadli, winner of the Council of Europe's Václav Havel Prize, is once again imprisoned in Azerbaijan.
He should be released immediately. No country can go to COP29 ( in November in Baku) without demanding the immediate release of Anar Mammadli and all other political prisoners,’ he wrote in social network X.
Recall that Mammadli was arrested in April this year on charges of smuggling. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner. Many international organisations called for Mammadli's release.
