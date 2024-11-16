Global Magnitsky Award Presented in London

On November 15, a grand ceremony was held in London, the capital of the United Kingdom, where Jale Bayramova, the daughter of Professor Gubad Ibadoglu, was honored with the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Award. She received the “Outstanding Young Human Rights Defender” award for her advocacy on behalf of her father. Jale Bayramova is the first Azerbaijani to receive the Global Magnitsky Award.

Among the laureates was Yulia Navalnaya, wife of the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Yulia Navalnaya was recognized in the “Courage Under Fire” category for her resilience in advancing the mission for a free and democratic Russia.

U.S. Senator Benjamin Cardin was awarded in the “Lifetime Achievement in Human Rights Advocacy” category for his significant role in the adoption of the U.S. Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

Maria Corina Machado received the award in the “Outstanding Political Opposition Figure” category for her courageous fight for democratic reforms in Venezuela.

Brandon Silver was recognized for his relentless efforts to free political prisoners and support the rescue of hostages worldwide with the Global Magnitsky Award.

Zahra Joya was honored with the “Outstanding Journalist Award” for her brave reporting on the stories of Afghan women under dangerous conditions.

The Magnitsky Award was established in 2015 by William Browder, head of the “Hermitage Capital” fund. The Global Magnitsky Award is presented annually to courageous journalists, politicians, and human rights defenders.