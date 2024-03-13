  • contact.az Contact
Greek Deputy Foreign Minister discusses energy cooperation and Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in Baku

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On March 13, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.

The importance of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and "the exceptional importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, as well as the Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline" were confirmed.

They expressed confidence that successful cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector would contribute to the development and stability of the region.

Ceyhun Bayramov informed the guest about the new realities in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the peace agreement and steps to restore the liberated territories.

