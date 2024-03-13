I.Aliyev received the head of WHO, the representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Special Representative of the People's Republic of China

Ilham Aliyev received new CEO of BP oil company Murray Auchincloss on 13 March, the website of the President of Azerbaijan reports. During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the fruitful and long-term co-operation. Aliyev emphasised the importance of the "Contract of the Century" signed in 1994, noting the "strategic" partnership between Azerbaijan and BP. According to him, revenues from the extraction of energy resources in Azerbaijan are effectively used in economic, social and other spheres.