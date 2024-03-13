  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast 7.50 C
  • Thursday, 14 March 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(12 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • I.Aliyev received the head of WHO, the representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Special Representative of the People's Republic of China
I.Aliyev received the head of WHO, the representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Special Representative of the People's Republic of China

I.Aliyev received the head of WHO, the representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Special Representative of the People's Republic of China

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

I.Aliyev received the head of WHO, the representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations and the Special Representative of the People's Republic of China

On March 13, Head of State Ilham Aliyev received Tedros Gebresius, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs Wu Hongbo.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Greek Deputy Foreign Minister discusses energy cooperation and Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in Baku Politics
    • 13 March 2024, 17:46

    Greek Deputy Foreign Minister discusses energy cooperation and Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement in Baku

    On March 13, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.

    Read more
  • Alternative hearings on Azerbaijan will be held within the framework of the session of the UN Human Rights Council Politics
    • 13 March 2024, 16:41

    Alternative hearings on Azerbaijan will be held within the framework of the session of the UN Human Rights Council

    "Media and civil society of Azerbaijan under pressure on the eve of the COP29 conference" is the theme of a parallel event to be held on March 15 in Geneva within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event is organized by the Norwegian Foundation "House of Human Rights".

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 13 March 2024, 16:19

    Bono arrived in the region to discuss the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    On Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, Senior adviser to the US State Department for negotiations in the Caucasus.    According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus. In particular, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the peace treaty, was touched upon.

    Read more
  • I. Aliyev discusses future cooperation with BP CEO Politics
    • 13 March 2024, 13:57

    I. Aliyev discusses future cooperation with BP CEO

    Ilham Aliyev received new CEO of BP oil company Murray Auchincloss on 13 March, the website of the President of Azerbaijan reports. During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the fruitful and long-term co-operation. Aliyev emphasised the importance of the "Contract of the Century" signed in 1994, noting the "strategic" partnership between Azerbaijan and BP.  According to him, revenues from the extraction of energy resources in Azerbaijan are effectively used in economic, social and other spheres.

    Read more

Paşinyan Ermənistanın işğalında olan 8 kəndi niyə danır? – Oktay Qasımov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line