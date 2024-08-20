Group I disabled person on hunger strike for 6 days in detention

Famil Khalilov, a public activist, disabled person of group I, detained in the medical and sanitary department of Baku pre-trial detention centre No.1, has been on hunger strike for 6 days. He is protesting against his ‘illegal arrest’.

His wife, Kichikkhanim Khalilova, said on 20 August after meeting with her husband that Famil's condition remains very serious.

‘His arms are paralyzed, but he has never been provided with a social worker. There is no medical supervision either. His cell mates no longer take him to the bathroom. I don't blame them either. Because of the unsanitary conditions, Famil has wounds all over his body and nobody treats him.

Twice a week I go and bathe him myself, but we don't have money to go more often. I am hanging on by the help of others and supporting three other children,’ she said.

The prison service has not yet responded to an inquiry about Famil Khalilov's condition.

Recall that Khalilov, who was detained on 2 May, is charged under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacturing, transporting, and storing drugs on a large scale for the purpose of sale). The activist was given a preventive measure of 4 months' imprisonment. This Article provides for 5 to 12 years of imprisonment.

His relatives claim that he is innocent and punished for his posts on social networks.