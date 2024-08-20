Hot weather to continue on Wednesday

On 21 August, weather in the capital will be without precipitation; wind is north-western, which will change into south-eastern.

Air temperature will rise to +36 in the afternoon. Humidity during the day will be 40-50%.

No precipitation is expected in most of the country. In the afternoon in some mountainous areas there will be rains. Wind is eastern.

In the lowlands, it will be +32+37 in the afternoon. In the mountains +19+24.