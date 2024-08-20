Hot weather to continue on Wednesday
Hot weather to continue on Wednesday
On 21 August, weather in the capital will be without precipitation; wind is north-western, which will change into south-eastern.
Air temperature will rise to +36 in the afternoon. Humidity during the day will be 40-50%.
No precipitation is expected in most of the country. In the afternoon in some mountainous areas there will be rains. Wind is eastern.
In the lowlands, it will be +32+37 in the afternoon. In the mountains +19+24.
Social
-
- 20 August 2024, 14:33
This year, annual tuition fees have increased at some higher education institutions in Azerbaijan. One student who chose mathematics at Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University told Azadliq Radio that the annual tuition fee for this program has risen by 300 manat.
-
- 20 August 2024, 13:21
On 15 August, in the area of responsibility of the border guard detachment ‘Goytapa’ on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, packages of marijuana with a total weight of 7 kg 710 g were found. This is stated in the report of the State Border Service.
-
- 20 August 2024, 11:51
Summer camp "Ənənə" was organized for the children of martyrs with the main sponsor support of the company "Bakcell" and the organization "YASHAT" Foundation. About 50 children of martyrs took part in the event, which took place on the territory of the National Festival of Pastures of the Geygel district.
-
- 19 August 2024, 20:04
"Stability and security across the entire South Caucasus region depend significantly on close cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan." According to AZERTAC, this was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a press statement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on August 19.
Leave a review