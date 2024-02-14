Gubad Ibadoglu needs in-patient examination and treatment
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
According to him, there is no positive change in Ibadoglu's condition. "We are greatly concerned about the high level of sugar in his blood. It can lead to disruption of the functions of internal organs.
Yesterday, he received his third infusion of medication under a drip. This was done due to the fact that he has affected nerve endings in his limbs," Bayramov said.
Now Ibadoglu needs to have angiographic examination of blood vessels to identify heart problems. For this purpose, a referral will be made to the Justice Ministry's Main Medical Department, the politician's brother said. He added that the ban on Ibadoglu's telephone conversations with his lawyers has not yet been lifted.
It was not possible to get comments from the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service and from the Baku pre-trial detention centre and the investigative body.
Not so long ago, the World Liberty Congress appealed to the world community to draw attention to the health problems of Gubad Ibadoglu.
The Congress called on the Azerbaijani authorities to provide quality medical care to Professor Ibadoglu and stated that all responsibility for his health lies with the "ruling regime".
*Ibadoglu was arrested on charges of making counterfeit money - Articles 204.3.1 and 167-3.1 - distribution of religious extremist materials. He faces up to 17 years of imprisonment on these charges.
Human rights activists recognised Ibadoglu as a political prisoner. The real reason for his arrest is to expose corruption in the highest echelons of power in Azerbaijan.
