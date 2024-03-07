    • flag_AZ
Gubad Ibadoglu was refused transfer to house arrest

Gubad Ibadoglu was refused transfer to house arrest

Gubad Ibadoglu was refused transfer to house arrest

On March 7, the Narimanov District Court of Baku, chaired by Vusal Gurbanov, considered a petition to transfer Gubad Ibadoglu to house arrest. The petition was filed in connection with the ongoing deterioration of Gubad Ibadoglu's health, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov told Turan. "The sugar level in his blood is 2-3 times higher than normal on an empty stomach, and two hours after eating," he noted.

High sugar hits the kidneys, liver and blood vessels hard. Even the endocrinologist of the main medical department of the Ministry of Justice recognized the severity of the disease. He was prescribed a 10-day course of dropper. Previously, he took a 30-day course of pill treatment. However, there is no improvement in his  health," Bayramov said. However, the court rejected the petition.

* On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested the chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Prosperity Party (ADR) for 3 months and 26 days Gubad Ibadoglu. He was accused of selling counterfeit money (Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), as well as 167-3.1 (storage and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release.

