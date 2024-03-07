More than 11 kg of marijuana seized at the border with Iran
On March 6, at 06:30, Azerbaijani border guards of the Goradiz border post stopped another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran. During the search measures, border guards seized 11 kg. 250 grams of marijuana, the Azerbaijani Border Service reported on Thursday. An investigation is ongoing.
