Hafiz Babali Continues Legal Battle with "Iki Sahil" Newspaper
On September 11, the Baku Court of Appeal heard the appeal of Hafiz Babali, the economics editor at Turan News Agency, against the newspaper "Iki Sahil." The appeal was filed in response to a May 13 decision by the Khatai District Court, which rejected Babali's lawsuit against the newspaper. The lawsuit was initiated due to unfounded accusations and defamation published by the newspaper in an article dated December 28, 2023. The article claimed that "Hafiz Babali had established contacts with foreign funds and conducted investigations and prepared articles on their behalf."
Babali's lawsuit stated that his investigations were part of his journalistic work and not commissioned by foreign donors. Additionally, no complaints had been made regarding the published articles, and the information in these articles had not been disproven by any administrative body or challenged in court.
However, the Appeals Court did not conduct an objective investigation and rejected the appeal. Babali now plans to file a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court.
Babali is currently under arrest in the “Abzas Media” case and denies the charges of smuggling against him. Human rights activists have declared him a political prisoner, and international organizations have called on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all individuals involved in the “Abzas Media” case.
12 September 2024 17:55
Politics
12 September 2024, 19:05
The Baku Court of Grave Crimes ended today the preparatory hearing on the case of the first-group disabled person, paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov.
12 September 2024, 17:42
At a meeting on September 12, the Central Election Commission (CEC) found no violations in the parliamentary elections held on September 1 at seven polling stations in the 33rd Khatai First Electoral District. The complaint was filed by Natig Jafarli, a parliamentary candidate and member of the political committee of the REAL party. In this district, the CEC considers Zahid Oruj, the head of the Center for Social Research and a member of the previous parliament, to be the leading candidate.
12 September 2024, 16:55
France has condemned the "arbitrary and overtly discriminatory treatment" of French citizen Théo Clerc in Azerbaijan, who has been sentenced to three years in prison for graffiti in the metro. Meanwhile, two other defendants involved in the same actions were sentenced only to fines, according to a statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
12 September 2024, 15:10
Ali Kerimli, the leader of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), has described the court's decision to accept a lawsuit against him as fulfilling a political order. "I am not at all surprised by the court's decision. The court has executed a political order - accepting the case for consideration despite the lack of any legal grounds and criminal events," Kerimli said in a statement to his supporters.
