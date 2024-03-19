Head of PPFA Dashkesan branch accused of drug trafficking

Head of the Dashkesan branch of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Sahib Mammadzadeh has been detained as a suspect in illegal drug trafficking, the regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service reported.

A spokesman for the agency said that the case is being handled by the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Main Department for Drugs Control.

The detainee's sister Tajira Mammadzadeh told Turan that she witnessed her brother being grabbed by masked individuals.

"On 18 March, we were travelling in a KAMAZ vehicle in which Sahid was taking sheep to a mountain pasture. The car was stopped at a police post, Sahid was dragged out of the car and put into another vehicle, beating him. I tried to film the incident, but I was beaten and my phone taken away," she said.

The PPFA believes that Sahid Mammadzadeh is being persecuted for political reasonsş