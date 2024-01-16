The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco
Head of the mission of EU calls treatment with journlist in Azerbaijan as denigrating
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
“I was appalled by the reports of denigrating treatment of some of the journalists recently arrested in Azerbaijan, particularly young women, handcuffed in courtroom, put in glass cages or not allowed basic human needs. Everybody has the right to be treated with dignity & respect”, - he wrote on his account at X.
- 16 January 2024, 23:51
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 16 January 2024, 19:40
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of “petty hooliganism,” was released this evening.
- 16 January 2024, 16:51
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
- 16 January 2024, 16:03
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Press Teresa Riberio expressed concern about "the latest arrests of employees of “AbzasMedia” and “Channel 13,” as well as the persecution of their relatives." "Journalists should be able to cover socially important topics without fear of reprisals. This is not a crime for a journalist," she wrote on her account on the “X” platform.
