Head of the mission of EU calls treatment with journlist in Azerbaijan as denigrating

  Head of the mission of EU calls treatment with journalist in Azerbaijan as denigrating
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco

The news agency Turan
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
“I was appalled by the reports of denigrating treatment of some of the journalists recently arrested in Azerbaijan, particularly young women, handcuffed in courtroom, put in glass cages or not allowed basic human needs. Everybody has the right to be treated with dignity & respect”, - he wrote on his account at X.

