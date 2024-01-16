'Journalism Is Not A Crime': U.S. Continues To Urge Azerbaijan To Respect Rights, Freedoms
The United States said on Tuesday once again urged the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"The recent trend of detaining journalists, civil society activists, and opposition figures in Azerbaijan is deeply troubling. Over a dozen such figures have been detained in just the last month," a State Department spokesperson told TURAN when asked about the latest arrests of two more journalists — Elnara Gasimova and Shahin Rzayev, who are 9th and 10th on the list of imprisoned journalists which has been growing since November.
A Baku court on Monday ordered Gasimova, a reporter with the Abzas Media investigative news site, to be held in pre-trial detention until April 3 on charges of smuggling.
Separately, Shahin Rzayev, a political observer with JAM News, an outlet that covers the South Caucasus, was arrested and ordered to be held for 15 days on charges of "petty hooliganism." He was fined and released Tuesday evening by the Baku Court of Appeal.
In response to TURAN's Washington correspondent's inquiry, a State Department spokesperson said today : "As President Biden said on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, “Journalism is not a crime – it is fundamental to a free society.” We continue to urge the Azerbaijani government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all, including those exercising freedom of expression."
The Head of the EU mission to Azerbaijan Peter Michalco critisized recent pressure on journalists in Azerbaijan.
16 January 2024
Journalist Shahin Rzayev, who was administratively arrested on January 15 for 15 days on charges of "petty hooliganism," was released this evening.
16 January 2024
The Azerbaijani Civil Coalition in Exile (AZEX), represented by the Institute for Human Rights (IHR) and the Institute for Freedom of Reporters' Safety (RFSI), condemned the Azerbaijani authorities for a wave of repression against journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists on the eve of the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan.
16 January 2024
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Press Teresa Riberio expressed concern about "the latest arrests of employees of "AbzasMedia" and "Channel 13," as well as the persecution of their relatives." "Journalists should be able to cover socially important topics without fear of reprisals. This is not a crime for a journalist," she wrote on her account on the "X" platform.
