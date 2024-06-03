Head of website arrested
Founder of "Kanal-1" website Arzu Orujev has been arrested on charges of extortion through threats.
The court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of detention, the Interior Ministry's press service told Turan.
Orujev is charged with extorting money from officials in Bilasuvar region under threat of spreading discrediting information.
Recall that Orujev was previously convicted of premeditated murder.
Orujev's relatives and lawyer have not yet made statements in connection with his arrest.
- 3 June 2024, 18:08
On June 3, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the seizure of property in the offices of “Toplum TV”, the “Institute of Democratic Initiatives” and the “Platform of the Third Republic.” Their property was seized by the Khatai court on May 23.
- 3 June 2024, 17:12
On Monday, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected a complaint against the extension of the arrest of journalist Nargiz Absalamova. The court upheld the decision of the Khatai court to extend the journalist's arrest for another 22 days – until June 20. The investigative body in court again motivated the extension of the arrest by the need for investigative actions, a lawyer Rovshan Rahimov told Turan. The investigation believes that by remaining at large, Absalamova can influence the course of the investigation.
- 3 June 2024, 16:14
On June 3, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Minsk on a working visit at the invitation of Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. During the visit, Asadov will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session "Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union".
- 3 June 2024, 16:03
On Monday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Louis Bono, the chief adviser to the US State Department at the Caucasus talks. The sides discussed various aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on the peace process in the region in the post-conflict period, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bayramov noted the importance of intensifying contacts between officials of the two countries and the importance of mutual visits, which positively affects the development of relations.
