Head of website arrested

Founder of "Kanal-1" website Arzu Orujev has been arrested on charges of extortion through threats.

The court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of detention, the Interior Ministry's press service told Turan.

Orujev is charged with extorting money from officials in Bilasuvar region under threat of spreading discrediting information.

Recall that Orujev was previously convicted of premeditated murder.

Orujev's relatives and lawyer have not yet made statements in connection with his arrest.