Hikmet Mirzayev
Hero of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War Awarded the Rank of Colonel General
Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzayev, Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Azerbaijani Ground Forces, has been awarded the rank of Colonel General by a decree from the head of state.
It is worth noting that for many years, including during the war, Mirzayev was the commander of the Special Forces. His subordinates played a decisive role in Azerbaijan’s victory. Mirzayev was the one who developed and successfully executed the operation to liberate the city of Shusha.
Later, Mirzayev was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense, and it is expected that he will likely assume the position of Minister of Defense in the future.
