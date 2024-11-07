Will the Trump administration change U.S. policy toward Azerbaijan?

How will Donald Trump's reelection as U.S. President affect relations between the two countries?

What place will human rights and democracy in Azerbaijan hold in U.S. policy?

Political commentator Rauf Mirkadyrov answers these and other questions on the program "Difficult Question." According to him, Trump's foreign policy statements are highly contradictory. On one hand, he promotes the slogan "Make America Great Again," while on the other, he says, "America is for Americans." Central to his doctrine is an element of isolationism, as he implies, "We don't care about the rest of the world's problems." Yet, in reality, a nation's greatness is measured by its influence on other countries around the globe.

Addressing Russian aggression against Ukraine, Trump says, "Let Europe handle it. We will support a treaty, but Europe should be the guarantor." Nonetheless, this does not prevent him from fervently defending Israel.

Mirkadyrov believes that it is unlikely Trump and his administration will pressure Azerbaijan over issues of democracy and human rights. "Traditionally, unlike Democrats, Republicans have rarely pressured foreign leaders over the lack of democracy or human rights violations, only doing so when a country’s policies clash with U.S. interests," he says.

At the same time, the expert notes that Trump threatens to lift all restrictions on oil production (including shale), which could lower global energy prices. "If Trump keeps his word and achieves his stated goal of reducing oil prices to $30-40 per barrel, it will deal a devastating blow to Azerbaijan's economy," says the political analyst.

Mirkadyrov also noted that Trump is a hostage to his own "ego," and therefore, one must handle him very carefully and avoid any disparaging remarks in cases of conflicting interests, unlike how Azerbaijani authorities treat Macron. "The consequences could be disastrous," the expert warns.