"Heydar Aliyev Foundation" to pay for restoration of St.Paul's Basilica at Vatican

The Vatican and the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation" have signed an agreement on restoration works of St.Paul's Basilica. The document was signed on 11 September by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the "Heydar Aliyev Foundation", and Cardinal Fernando Verges Alsaga.

It should be noted that St. Paul's Basilica is one of the largest monuments of the Vatican and has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1980.