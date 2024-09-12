Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg discuss bilateral relations

A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Luxembourg on Thursday. Ceyhun Bayramov and Xavier Bettel discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as regional security.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov informed Berttel in detail about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

As viewed by Bayramov, territorial claims against Azerbaijan as set forth in the Armenian legislation, as well as the rapid militarization of Armenia, threaten the peace process.

Added to this can be that the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg has just visited Armenia, where he expressed support for Yerevan's position.