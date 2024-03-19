Hikmet Hajiyev holds meetings with officials in Beijing

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the country for Foreign Policy, is in China. On his Twitter account, he announced meetings with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chen Zhu, President of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Wang Chao.

At the meetings, the mutual desire to raise the partnership of the two countries to a qualitatively new level was emphasized. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the Middle Corridor project, cooperation within the framework of COP29 and China's participation in the green energy transportation program from Azerbaijan.