Hikmet Hajiyev holds meetings with officials in Beijing

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the country for Foreign Policy, is in China. On his Twitter account, he announced meetings with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chen Zhu, President of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Wang Chao.

At the meetings, the mutual desire to raise the partnership of the two countries to a qualitatively new level was emphasized. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the Middle Corridor project, cooperation within the framework of COP29 and China's participation in the green energy transportation program from Azerbaijan.

Politics

  • The Court of Appeal has kept the opposition activist in custody Politics
    • 19 March 2024, 16:19

    The Court of Appeal has kept the opposition activist in custody

    On March 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who asked for the  transferring to house arrest.

  • Turan appealed to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Politics
    • 19 March 2024, 14:58

    Turan appealed to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport

    Turan News Agency has sent a letter to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev in connection with the low quality of Internet services provided by the state provider Bakinternet.

  • Stoltenberg called on Yerevan and Baku to make peace Politics
    • 19 March 2024, 14:56

    Stoltenberg called on Yerevan and Baku to make peace

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in Yerevan, held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 19. Regarding stability in the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach an agreement that will pave the way for normalization of relations and lasting peace. "This is important for Euro-Atlantic security, as the situation is becoming more dangerous," he stressed and noted that "NATO supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peaceful aspirations," the NATO press release on the content of the meeting.

  • Court prolongs terms of pre-trial detention of two journalists Politics
    • 19 March 2024, 13:23

    Court prolongs terms of pre-trial detention of two journalists

    On 19 March, Sabail district court of Baku prolonged terms of pre-trial detention of the head of "Internet TV Kanal 13" Aziz Orujov and employee of this media structure Shamo Eminov for another two months. Aziz Orujev's wife Lamiya Orujeva informed Turan about it.

