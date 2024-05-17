Hikmet Hajiyev's visit to USA
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev has arrived on a visit to the USA. This is stated in the message of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the USA on platform X.
Within the framework of the visit, Hajiyev met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass, First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Yuri Kim and Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Labour and Human Rights Robert Chilchrist.
‘During the meetings, the sides discussed a wide range of issues covering bilateral relations, the current regional and global security environment, as well as the process of normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,’ the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US said in a statement.
In turn, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bass wrote on Platform X:
" We discussed with the Azerbaijani Presidential aide the US-Azerbaijani partnership and shared priorities, including achieving sustainable and dignified peace in the region and holding COP29 in Baku.
We also continue to call on Azerbaijan to release those unjustly arrested."
