Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station
A passenger car crashed into the premises of "World Telecom" shop near Narimanov metro station in the capital at around 11:00 on Friday.
According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at high speed, jumped onto the pavement and drove into the shop premises. The driver was injured and taken away by an ambulance. According to preliminary information, there were no victims in the shop.
