    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station
Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station

Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station

A passenger car crashed into the premises of "World Telecom" shop near Narimanov metro station in the capital at around 11:00 on Friday.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was travelling at high speed, jumped onto the pavement and drove into the shop premises. The driver was injured and taken away by an ambulance. According to preliminary information, there were no victims in the shop.

Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station
Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station Passenger car crashes into shop near Narimanov metro station

Leave a review

Social

  • Azercell participated in ADA's Employability Week Social
    • 17 May 2024, 17:56

    Azercell participated in ADA's Employability Week

    The country's leading telecommunications company granted the opportunity for 10 students to participate in the summer internship program at the company. Azercell participated in ADA University's Employability Week. During the week, students took part in seminars, final assessments, and interviews organized by the mobile operator. As a result, 10 students were selected and granted the opportunity to participate in Azercell's summer internship program. This internship will provide students with practical skills and an introduction to the telecommunications industry.

    Read more
  • Baku's response and interpretations to the accusations from Paris... Social
    • 17 May 2024, 15:31

    Baku's response and interpretations to the accusations from Paris...

    France has accused Azerbaijan of interfering in the domestic affairs of New Caledonia, a French special administrative-territorial entity in the South Pacific. The allegation was made by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin during an interview with France 2 on May 15. Responding to a question about New Caledonia, Darmanin asserted, “Some leaders of New Caledonia, who are supporters of independence, have made a deal with Azerbaijan, which is undeniable.”

    Read more
  • Cloudy weather to continue on Saturday Social
    • 17 May 2024, 13:49

    Cloudy weather to continue on Saturday

    On 18 May, cloudy weather with precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron. Wind will be north-west. Air temperature will be +11+13 at night and +15+19 during the day.

    Read more
  • Environmental crisis in Azerbaijan: sewage scandals and inactivity of state structures Social
    • 17 May 2024, 13:12

    Environmental crisis in Azerbaijan: sewage scandals and inactivity of state structures

    Recent investigations by the Turan news Agency have revealed disturbing legal violations and environmental threats related to sewage management in Azerbaijan. Three articles published by Turan highlight serious omissions in state supervision that led to the unauthorized construction of sewer lines and the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Caspian Sea near the popular beaches of Zagulba and Buzovna.

    Read more

Taksi sayı azaldılır, bəs köhnə taksiçilər nə ilə dolanacaqlar? – Rauf Ağamirzəyev Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line