Historical and real Armenia pose serious threats to each other – Pashinyan

"The government and I personally have come to the conclusion that historical Armenia and real Armenia are not only incompatible, but often contradict each other and even create serious threats to each other." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this, speaking in Parliament on 10 April.

The government has long been the bearer of the psychology and traditions of historical Armenia, but only in 2022 it comprehended that the key factor of Armenia's security is the internationally recognised territory of Armenia.

"Before the 44-day war, there was a socio-political consensus in Armenia that historical and real Armenia could even reinforce each other. This point of view was acceptable to me personally as well," he added.

Nikol Pashinyan explained that it was only after the September 2022 military actions, i.e. the attack on Jermuk, that he finally became convinced that the fixation of Armenia's internationally recognised territory could become decisive in ensuring the country's security. From that moment, the actual political-psychological process began, which the head of the government called the process of delimitation between the present Armenia and the historical Armenia. "This process is no easier than the process of delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he emphasised.