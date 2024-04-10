"AZAL" launches regular flights to Grozny

Azerbaijan's national air carrier "AZAL" starts operating regular flights from Baku to Grozny on May 8.

Note that flights between Baku and Grozny will be operated twice a week — on Wednesdays and Sundays, the airline said in a statement.

Tickets are available for purchase on the official website www.azal.az , through the updated mobile application of the airline, as well as at the ticket offices and accredited agencies of "Azerbaijan Airlines".