"AZAL" launches regular flights to Grozny
"AZAL" launches regular flights to Grozny
Azerbaijan's national air carrier "AZAL" starts operating regular flights from Baku to Grozny on May 8.
Note that flights between Baku and Grozny will be operated twice a week — on Wednesdays and Sundays, the airline said in a statement.
Tickets are available for purchase on the official website www.azal.az , through the updated mobile application of the airline, as well as at the ticket offices and accredited agencies of "Azerbaijan Airlines".
-
- Politics
- 10 April 2024 11:54
-
Social
-
- 10 April 2024, 13:19
It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on 11 April. Rain is expected in the evening. Wind will be northwest, gusty. Air temperature will be +7+12 at night and +12+17 during the day.
-
- 9 April 2024, 21:51
On April 9, NIDA movement activist and freelance journalist Ismail Tagiyev was interrogated as a witness at the main police department of the city of Baku.
-
- 9 April 2024, 15:35
On April 10, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable. Rain is possible during the day. There is fog in some places in the morning; south-easterly wind, which will change to north-westerly in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +7+12, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees.
-
- 8 April 2024, 16:25
In the intricate geopolitical theater of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan has increasingly raised concerns about purported Western efforts to isolate the country, highlighting a narrative of perceived marginalization and strategic encirclement. Recent diplomatic exchanges and regional developments have underscored these apprehensions, framing Azerbaijan's relations with the West within a prism of contention and divergence.
Leave a review