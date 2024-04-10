April 11 will be windy and rainy

It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on 11 April. Rain is expected in the evening. Wind will be northwest, gusty.

Air temperature will be +7+12 at night and +12+17 during the day.

Rain is also expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, in some places heavy. Hail is possible. Wind is western, gusty.

Air temperature will be +8+13 at night, +15+20 during the day, 0+4 at night and +4+8 in the mountains.