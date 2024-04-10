Baku
April 11 will be windy and rainy
It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on 11 April. Rain is expected in the evening. Wind will be northwest, gusty.
Air temperature will be +7+12 at night and +12+17 during the day.
Rain is also expected in the regions of Azerbaijan, in some places heavy. Hail is possible. Wind is western, gusty.
Air temperature will be +8+13 at night, +15+20 during the day, 0+4 at night and +4+8 in the mountains.
Social
-
- 10 April 2024, 12:56
Azerbaijan's national air carrier "AZAL" starts operating regular flights from Baku to Grozny on May 8.
-
- 9 April 2024, 21:51
On April 9, NIDA movement activist and freelance journalist Ismail Tagiyev was interrogated as a witness at the main police department of the city of Baku.
-
- 9 April 2024, 15:35
On April 10, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable. Rain is possible during the day. There is fog in some places in the morning; south-easterly wind, which will change to north-westerly in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +7+12, during the day it will be +14+19 degrees.
-
- 8 April 2024, 16:25
In the intricate geopolitical theater of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan has increasingly raised concerns about purported Western efforts to isolate the country, highlighting a narrative of perceived marginalization and strategic encirclement. Recent diplomatic exchanges and regional developments have underscored these apprehensions, framing Azerbaijan's relations with the West within a prism of contention and divergence.
Leave a review