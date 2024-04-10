Italian-Azerbaijani political consultations held in Rome

Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Italy was held in Rome on 8 April with participation of Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press release says the sides considered the strategic partnership of the two countries, including opportunities to expand ties in political, trade-economic, energy, defence and security, transport, logistics and humanitarian spheres.

The sides emphasised the importance of exchanges between the two countries in culture, science and education, especially within the framework of the Italian-Azerbaijani University in Baku, as well as potential opportunities for cooperation in the field of international development assistance in Baku.--