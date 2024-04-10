Pashinyan ready to return 4 villages in Gazakh, but this does not guarantee peace

Yerevan has agreed to start delimitation to prevent a new attack by Azerbaijan, although this does not guarantee peace. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this while addressing the country's Parliament on 10 April.

"We are not against starting the delimitation process from the Tavush region and four villages of the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan. In this context, the question is often heard: does the delimitation in Tavush guarantee Armenia's security? The answer is that it does not. However, the refusal to solve these issues guarantees the preservation of the threat to the country's security and this guarantee should be eliminated," the Prime Minister said.

Also, delimitation in Tavush also does not guarantee that Azerbaijan will agree to return the territories of more than 30 Armenian villages to Armenia in other areas. Nonetheless, the delimitation should be carried out, Pashinyan continued.--