How and when will Israel respond to Iran?
How and when will Israel respond to Iran?
The Israeli military cabinet meeting ended Sunday evening - it lasted several hours, but according to Western and Israeli media sources, no final decision has yet been made on how Israel will respond to an Iranian attack.
According to the CNN, the Israeli authorities intend to respond, but have not yet decided on the timing and scale, while the military, according to an anonymous interlocutor of the TV company, has been instructed to think through additional options for a response.
According to CNN analyst Barak Ravid, Israeli Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot were in favour of quick action, but after a phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, it was decided to postpone the response until Monday.
The "Times of Israel" reports that the military cabinet meeting lasted nearly three hours. According to Israel's "Channel 12" TV, the cabinet will reconvene shortly.
According to U.S. officials, Joe Biden urged Netanyahu to carefully consider a response. The White House also warned Israel that the U.S. would not engage in retaliatory strikes against Iran, officials in Washington reported.
In a series of appearances on U.S. television stations, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. had made it clear to Israel that it sought to avoid escalation of the conflict. Administration officials said the same message had been conveyed to Iran through diplomatic channels.
-
- Finance
- 15 April 2024 11:29
-
Politics
-
12th of April 2024 Ambassador Fakhraddin ISMAYILOV, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, has transmitted to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe the instrument of ratification by Azerbaijan of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention for the prevention of terrorism.
-
- 15 April 2024, 17:42
The decision of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) to hold a rally is due to the fact that the authorities have not allowed citizens to exercise the right to freedom of assembly for five years, the chairman of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli, said in an interview with the Azerbaijani service of the “Voice of America” commenting on the opposition's decision to hold a rally in Baku on April 21. According to him, the NCDF intends to pay attention to the problem of political prisoners, whose number has reached 289 people. There will also be a demand for electoral reform.
-
- 15 April 2024, 16:42
On April 15, at a meeting of the legal committee of the Georgian Parliament, a fight broke out between opposition leader Aleko Elisashvili and the leader of the pro-government faction Mamuka Mdinaradze. Elisashvili slammed Mdinaradze, who is presenting the bill "On transparency of foreign influence" to deputies. After that, the meeting was suspended.
-
- 15 April 2024, 16:18
The PACE spring session opens in Strasbourg on April 15. For the first time, the Azerbaijani delegation will not take part in the session, since at the previous session in January this year, Azerbaijan was deprived of the right to vote in PACE due to gross violations of human rights and freedoms. It is expected that a number of partner countries will come up with a proposal to return the right to vote to Azerbaijan.
Leave a review