Kazakhstan offers its mediation to conclude peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan
Kazakhstan offers its mediation to conclude peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan
Astana welcomes the desire of Yerevan and Baku to conclude a peace treaty and is ready to provide a platform for negotiations. This was stated by Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev at a joint briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on April 15.
"Our main goal is to bring countries that are friendly to us closer, to open roads for peace and sustainable stability in the region," Tokayev said.
He pointed out that Astana welcomes the desire of Yerevan and Baku to conclude a peace agreement. Tokayev called Armenia a reliable partner in the South Caucasus and the positions of Armenia and Kazakhstan on a number of topical regional issues are close.
Politics
-
12th of April 2024 Ambassador Fakhraddin ISMAYILOV, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, has transmitted to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe the instrument of ratification by Azerbaijan of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention for the prevention of terrorism.
-
- 15 April 2024, 17:42
The decision of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) to hold a rally is due to the fact that the authorities have not allowed citizens to exercise the right to freedom of assembly for five years, the chairman of the NCDF Jamil Hasanli, said in an interview with the Azerbaijani service of the “Voice of America” commenting on the opposition's decision to hold a rally in Baku on April 21. According to him, the NCDF intends to pay attention to the problem of political prisoners, whose number has reached 289 people. There will also be a demand for electoral reform.
-
- 15 April 2024, 16:42
On April 15, at a meeting of the legal committee of the Georgian Parliament, a fight broke out between opposition leader Aleko Elisashvili and the leader of the pro-government faction Mamuka Mdinaradze. Elisashvili slammed Mdinaradze, who is presenting the bill "On transparency of foreign influence" to deputies. After that, the meeting was suspended.
-
- 15 April 2024, 16:18
The PACE spring session opens in Strasbourg on April 15. For the first time, the Azerbaijani delegation will not take part in the session, since at the previous session in January this year, Azerbaijan was deprived of the right to vote in PACE due to gross violations of human rights and freedoms. It is expected that a number of partner countries will come up with a proposal to return the right to vote to Azerbaijan.
Leave a review