Kazakhstan offers its mediation to conclude peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

Astana welcomes the desire of Yerevan and Baku to conclude a peace treaty and is ready to provide a platform for negotiations. This was stated by Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev at a joint briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on April 15.

"Our main goal is to bring countries that are friendly to us closer, to open roads for peace and sustainable stability in the region," Tokayev said.

He pointed out that Astana welcomes the desire of Yerevan and Baku to conclude a peace agreement. Tokayev called Armenia a reliable partner in the South Caucasus and the positions of Armenia and Kazakhstan on a number of topical regional issues are close.