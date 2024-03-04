Human remains discovered in Khojaly are 14.

During excavations in the centre of Khojaly city, near the former carpet factory, remains of one more person were found, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reported on 3 March.

Thus, the human remains found in this place belong to at least 14 persons who were subjected to various tortures and physical violence, the department said in a press release.

Moreover, it was found that they were not buried individually and in accordance with the requirements of their religion. The site is currently being examined by members of the Prosecutor General's Office, with the participation of representatives of other agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in order to fully identify the human remains buried on the site.

The mass grave was discovered during reconstruction-construction operations on 23 February.--