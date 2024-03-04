    • flag_AZ
Human remains discovered in Khojaly are 14.

During excavations in the centre of Khojaly city, near the former carpet factory, remains of one more person were found, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan reported on 3 March.

Thus, the human remains found in this place belong to at least 14 persons who were subjected to various tortures and physical violence, the department said in a press release.

Moreover, it was found that they were not buried individually and in accordance with the requirements of their religion. The site is currently being examined by members of the Prosecutor General's Office, with the participation of representatives of other agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in order to fully identify the human remains buried on the site.

The mass grave was discovered during reconstruction-construction operations on 23 February.--

  • Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 17:06

    Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

  • Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 15:53

    Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku

    On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.

  • Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 15:51

    Armenia has returned an Azerbaijani soldier

    Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan. Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.

  • USA on the eve of “Super Tuesday” Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 14:11

    USA on the eve of “Super Tuesday”

    Today in the United States, the “super Tuesday” is an important stage of the upcoming presidential elections in November. On March 5, the Republican and Democratic parties are holding primaries in 16 states, including California, Texas and Virginia. The results of the preliminary voting in these states are important for the selection of candidates at the congresses of these parties.

