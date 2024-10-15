Avtandil Mammadov
Human rights defenders have appealed to the OSCE regarding the case of Azerbaijani activist Avtandil Mammadov
Mammadov's fate remains uncertain in Georgia, where authorities have denied him political asylum. He moved to Georgia in 2017, having previously engaged in public and human rights activities in Azerbaijan but left the country due to fears of persecution.
In Georgia, he founded the Institute for the Protection of Rights and Freedoms. After the abduction of journalist Afghan Mukhtarli in Tbilisi in 2017, Mammadov sought political asylum from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the Georgian Migration Department.
However, an open criminal case against him exists in Azerbaijan, and he has been declared wanted by Interpol. He was briefly detained in Tbilisi at the request of Baku but was released. Despite this, his asylum request was denied, and he cannot leave for a third country due to an expired passport.
Mammadov's case, highlighting the continued persecution of Azerbaijani political emigrants even after leaving the country, was raised last week at the OSCE Human Dimension Conference in Warsaw.
Representatives from the Geneva-based Institute for Human Rights drew the attention of OSCE delegations to the threats and unjust persecution Mammadov faces in Azerbaijan if he is deported back to his homeland. The organization called on OSCE countries to take measures to ensure the safety of the political emigrant.
Politics
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:53
The health of Anar Mammadli, director of the Center for Election Observation and Democracy Training (CEODT), who is currently in prison, is deteriorating day by day. This was reported by his lawyer Elchin Sadigov.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:36
Elvin Mustafayev, a member of the independent trade union confederation ‘Workers’ Platform’ (‘Işçi Masası’), who is serving a prison sentence, complained about the repeated denial of treatment at the Penitentiary Service Hospital. This is stated in a report by the 'Workers Platform' trade union.
-
- 16 October 2024, 13:13
Internet freedom around the world has declined for the 14th consecutive year. Censorship and content manipulation have undermined the ability of voters to make informed decisions in elections around the world. This is stated in a report by the human rights organization 'Freedom House' for the period from June 2023 to May 2024.
-
- 16 October 2024, 11:15
The day before, on 15 October, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes held a session on the case of public activist Mohiaddin Orujev.
Leave a review