Yerevan responds to Ilham Aliyev's recent statement on the impossibility of signing a partial peace agreement

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hold a two-day meeting of foreign ministers to finalize the remaining Articles of the peace treaty, with the leaders of both countries signing the agreement before COP29 in Baku, Sargis Handanyan, head of the Armenian parliamentary commission on foreign relations, said commenting on Aliyev's recent remarks that he would not sign a partial peace treaty.

"During informal contacts in Moscow on October 7-8, Prime Minister Pashinyan suggested to President Aliyev that a bilateral meeting take place. It was proposed that the foreign ministers hold a two-day meeting to agree on one or two outstanding Articles of the peace treaty, and then the leaders would sign the agreement before COP29 in Baku," Handanyan said.