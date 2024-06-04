Hungarian Foreign Minister is going to visit Azerbaijan

On June 5, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials of the country. Issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional and international organizations will be discussed at the talks.

Péter Szijjártó visited Azerbaijan in April and participated in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

In November 2023, Péter Szijjártó also visited Baku to participate in the SPECA (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asian Countries) ministerial meeting. At the same time, he took part in the laying of Soltanly in the Jabrail district, which is being restored by a consortium of Hungarian companies.