Whose interests does Netanyahu's Kurdistan map serve?

Last week, Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked controversy with a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The post, calling for the protection of Kurds, included a map that depicted southwestern regions of Azerbaijan and provinces in Iran as Kurdish territories. Alongside the map, Yair posted slogans such as "All eyes are on Kurdistan," "Stop the genocide of the Kurdish population in Turkey," and "Stop the genocide of Kurds in Iran, Iraq, Syria." The post has raised questions about its intentions and implications.

Political commentator Sadreddin Soltan delved into these questions on the program "Difficult Question." According to Soltan, the Kurdish ethnic group, historically without a state, has been the subject of various geopolitical maneuvers. "The world centers of power want to create a Kurdish state," Soltan noted, pointing to the historical support for Kurdish separatism by major powers such as the USSR and, more recently, the United States. The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), labeled as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its allies, was established with Soviet support to destabilize Turkey. Today, its Syrian offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), enjoys U.S. patronage.

Soltan emphasized that Kurdish territorial claims are not limited to Turkey, Iraq, Syria, and Iran but extend to parts of Georgia and Armenia historically inhabited by Turks. In Iran, these claims include the province of West Azerbaijan, highlighting a broader strategy to drive a wedge between Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Iranian Azerbaijan.

Soltan interpreted Yair Netanyahu's post as a deliberate provocation aimed at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration. The Erdogan government, which recognizes Hamas as a legitimate resistance movement and has severed trade ties with Israel, often clashes diplomatically with Israeli leadership. By supporting Kurdish autonomy, Yair Netanyahu's post could be seen as an attempt to antagonize Erdogan, who has labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a fascist and issued other inflammatory statements.

The choice of Yair Netanyahu to publish the map is significant. While not an official government figure, his close ties to the Prime Minister ensure that his statements attract attention and carry weight. This strategic move allows for plausible deniability by the Israeli government while ensuring a strong geopolitical message is sent.

Soltan drew parallels between the creation of a Kurdish state and the establishment of Armenia, suggesting that the methods and motivations are similar. "The claims of the Kurdish separatists are supported to create a Kurdish state, much like Armenia was created," he stated. This comparison highlights the ongoing use of ethnic and nationalistic aspirations by global powers to reshape regional dynamics.

The geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus and the Middle East is intricate and fraught with historical grievances and strategic interests. The map posted by Yair Netanyahu serves multiple purposes: it reinforces Kurdish claims, challenges Turkish policy, and subtly signals Israel's stance on regional autonomy movements.