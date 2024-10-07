Hunger-striking activist Famil Khalilov given certificate of gratitude in pre-trial detention centre

Famil Khalilov, a paralysed activist, disabled activist of the first group, who is on hunger strike for the 55th day in the pre-trial detention center, was awarded a certificate of gratitude for ‘exemplary behaviour’ by the head of the detention centre. Head of the center, Elnur Ismayilov personally handed Khalilov the award, coming to his cell. This was reported by the activist's wife Kichikhanum Khalilov after a telephone conversation with her husband on 6 October.

This unprecedented incident took place amidst the ongoing hunger strike of Famil Khalilov, who is protesting against his unlawful arrest. After several days on a dry hunger strike, he resumed taking liquids due to a sharp deterioration in his condition.

Human rights activist Rufat Jafarov believes that Khalilov's reward is a ploy to persuade him to end his hunger strike. At first they tried to put pressure on him through other prisoners who threatened Khalilov. When that did not work, they began to praise him.

It was not possible to get comments from the penitentiary service on the fact of awarding a diploma to Khalilov.

* Famil Khalilov, a disabled person with paralysed arms, was detained on 2 May on charges under Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code (manufacture, transportation, storage of drugs on a large scale for the purpose of sale). The activist was given a preventive measure of 4 months' imprisonment. This article provides for imprisonment from 5 to 12 years.

His relatives claim that the real reason is his critical posts against the authorities in social networks.

On 15 August, Khalilov started a hunger strike demanding his release.