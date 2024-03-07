Huseyn Abdullayev faces a new prison term

Ex-MP and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has been charged with a new charge 47 days before the end of a 6-year prison sentence. Now he is charged with legalizing criminally obtained money (Article. 193-1.3.2 of the Criminal Code).

On March 4, the Binagadi district Court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest for 4 months. Abdullayev rejects the new charge, as well as the previous ones, his lawyer Rasul Jafarov told Turan. The defender considers it unjustified to charge Abdullayev for a period that has already been investigated by the investigation.

In particular, Abdullayev is accused of laundering 6 million manats in the period from 2006 to 2014, while the investigation has already investigated his actions in the period 2000-2018. The lawyer also pointed to the arrest of a person who is already in prison. According to the new Article, Abdullayev faces from 7 to 12 years in prison.

*Huseyn Abdullayev, held leading positions in the oil products business in the 1990s. Groups of thugs controlled by him participated in the dispersal of opposition protests.

In 2005, Abdullayev became a member of Parliament and criticized the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers. In March 2007, at a meeting of parliament, Deputy Fazail Agamaly provoked Abdullayev into a fight. However, only Abdullayev was punished. He was first arrested, and later sentenced for hooliganism to 2 years of probation.

In 2013, he emigrated from Azerbaijan. Sometime later, a criminal case was opened against him on tax charges. On April 22, 2018, Abdullayev was detained in Turkiye, where he arrived from Germany, and extradited to Azerbaijan.

In Baku, he was charged under Articles 192.2.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with the extraction of large income), 178.2.1 (fraud), 178.2.2, 178.2.4 (fraud), 182.2.1 (extortion by threats by prior agreement of persons), 182.2.2 (the same actions committed repeatedly) and 182.2.4 (the same actions committed with the infliction of large damage to the victim damage) of the Criminal Code. He was subsequently sentenced to 6 years in prison.

In August 2020, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Arrests decided to immediately release Abdullayev.