“Toplum TV” will continue its activities - Khadija Ismail

A criminal case has been opened against three employees of the online publication “Toplum TV” under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, editor-in-chief of this media Khadija Ismail told Turan. In particular, video editor Mushvig Jabbar, social media manager Elmir Abbasov, and correspondent Farid Ismailov were brought to criminal responsibility and detained. Nevertheless, “Toplum TV” will continue to operate, Khadija Ismail stressed.

"Now the doors of our office are sealed by the investigative body. Regardless of the will of the investigation, we will continue the activities of “Toplum TV.” We are currently working on a transition plan and intend to ensure the continuation of work, which is very important," she stressed. Resuming “Toplum TV's” operations actually means starting from scratch. "We will take legal steps to return the equipment and open an office," Ismail continued.

She also pointed out that after the seizure of “Toplum TV” equipment, the first thing was to change the name of the publication's Youtube channel and delete the archive of video materials, the editor-in-chief said.

It should be noted that 3,600 video materials were erased from the “Toplum TV” account in a few hours.