Hybrid Conference Highlights New Prospects in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Cooperation
Hybrid Conference Highlights New Prospects in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Cooperation
A hybrid conference titled “Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation” was held today, jointly organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.
Opening the event, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies, expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and optimism about future developments. He highlighted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Uzbekistan represents a new phase in enhancing multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. Mustafayev emphasized that the swift elevation of bilateral relations to a high level and the successful development of economic ties are significant achievements.
Mustafayev also pointed to the potential of alternative energy and the ongoing efforts to establish the “Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe” green energy corridor as key areas for future collaboration.
Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, underscored the importance of the documents signed during President Aliyev's visit, particularly the Treaty on Allied Relations. He described the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relationship as having reached a strategic level over the past three decades and stressed the need to further develop economic interactions. Shafiyev called for the removal of customs and bureaucratic barriers to enhance private sector cooperation.
The Chairman of the Board of UNHCR also emphasized the need for increased engagement and contact among expert circles within the Organization of Turkic States.
Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, highlighted Azerbaijan's role as a bridge to Europe for Uzbekistan and vice versa, underlining the strategic importance of the partnership.
Mahir Jafarov, Advisor to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, termed President Aliyev's state visit as a historical milestone, noting that enhanced cooperation in transport, logistics, and renewable energy would significantly boost bilateral relations.
The conference included panel discussions on various topics, such as the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, trade-economic interactions, green energy, digitalization, and transport-logistics development in the context of new geopolitical conditions. The discussions featured insights from think tanks and experts from both countries.
A key outcome of the conference was the decision to establish the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Expert Council, aimed at fostering deeper collaboration and dialogue between the two nations.
-
- In World
- 27 August 2024 13:31
-
Politics
-
- 27 August 2024, 19:15
Javid Aga, an activist and researcher, has not been in contact since this morning. According to social media reports, Aga was scheduled to fly abroad from Baku at 06:50 this morning to continue his education. However, he has not informed his family or friends about clearing passport control. Furthermore, the airline on which Aga was supposed to fly has informed his friends that he did not board the plane. His colleagues are concerned that Aga may have been detained.
-
- 27 August 2024, 17:57
On August 27, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, witness Ramil Babayev testified in the trial of labor activist Afiyaddin Mammadov. Babayev stated that he was present at the scene of the incident on the day in question. According to Babayev, he was drawn to the scene by the "noise and insults." However, when asked by Mammadov's lawyer, Babayev clarified that he did not actually see Mammadov inflicting a knife wound on the victim. Instead, he reported that other people present at the scene told him there had been a "knife attack."
-
- 27 August 2024, 17:39
On August 27, the selection committee for the Václav Havel Human Rights Prize announced the shortlist of candidates for the 2024 award. The prize, given for outstanding contributions by civil society to the defense of human rights in Europe and beyond, recognizes individuals and organizations making significant impacts.
-
- 27 August 2024, 17:14
Journalists from the independent online outlet Meydan TV were denied entry to a meeting between parliamentary candidate Tanzila Rustamkhanly and voters at the Olympic Sports Complex in the city of Neftchala. A representative from the sports complex told the journalists that they were "provocateurs" and "working for foreign enemies of Azerbaijan," claiming that they had no place at the election event. This information was revealed in a video posted on Meydan TV's Facebook page.
Leave a review