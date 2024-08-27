Hybrid Conference Highlights New Prospects in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Cooperation

A hybrid conference titled “Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: New Prospects for Mutually Beneficial Cooperation” was held today, jointly organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan and the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.

Opening the event, Bakhtiyor Mustafayev, Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies, expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and optimism about future developments. He highlighted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent visit to Uzbekistan represents a new phase in enhancing multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. Mustafayev emphasized that the swift elevation of bilateral relations to a high level and the successful development of economic ties are significant achievements.

Mustafayev also pointed to the potential of alternative energy and the ongoing efforts to establish the “Azerbaijan-Central Asia-Europe” green energy corridor as key areas for future collaboration.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations, underscored the importance of the documents signed during President Aliyev's visit, particularly the Treaty on Allied Relations. He described the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relationship as having reached a strategic level over the past three decades and stressed the need to further develop economic interactions. Shafiyev called for the removal of customs and bureaucratic barriers to enhance private sector cooperation.

The Chairman of the Board of UNHCR also emphasized the need for increased engagement and contact among expert circles within the Organization of Turkic States.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, highlighted Azerbaijan's role as a bridge to Europe for Uzbekistan and vice versa, underlining the strategic importance of the partnership.

Mahir Jafarov, Advisor to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, termed President Aliyev's state visit as a historical milestone, noting that enhanced cooperation in transport, logistics, and renewable energy would significantly boost bilateral relations.

The conference included panel discussions on various topics, such as the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, trade-economic interactions, green energy, digitalization, and transport-logistics development in the context of new geopolitical conditions. The discussions featured insights from think tanks and experts from both countries.

A key outcome of the conference was the decision to establish the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Expert Council, aimed at fostering deeper collaboration and dialogue between the two nations.