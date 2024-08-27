Nearly 45kg of drugs seized from three drug couriers

Three people were detained in Baku on suspicion of involvement in illegal drug trafficking during the operation by officers of the Main Department for Combating Organised Crime of the Interior Ministry.

20 kg of psychotropic substances and 4 kg of marijuana were seized from Agshin Amirov, born 1988; Aida Nabiyeva, born 1986, and Ramil Akhundov, born 1976, the IM reports.

They provided testimony that they had purchased the drugs with the assistance of an Iranian citizen whom they met through social networks.

After taking the drugs from the caches, these persons were to deliver them to certain addresses for a monetary reward.

A criminal case has been initiated and the detainees placed under arrest by a court decision.